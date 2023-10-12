India can become first country to industrialise without carbonising, says Amitabh Kant

New Delhi: With ideal weather conditions, India can redefine its growth model to become the first country in the world to industrialise without carbonising, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said on Thursday.



Speaking at an event in the national capital, Kant also expressed confidence that the country, which has a young population, will grow at higher rates.

According to him, the world is open to India and there is no reason why the country should not grow at higher rates.

Highlighting the importance of going green, Kant said that otherwise countries will "neither be able to export to the markets and this is all going to happen before our eyes in the next 5 years."

At the SHRM India Annual Conference 2023 here, he also said that India has ideal weather conditions and can go green to redefine its growth model "to become the first country in the world to industrialise without carbonising".

During a discussion on his book 'Made in India: 75 Years of Business and Enterprise,' Kant said, India is the only country where the population is young and the average age of the population is 28 years. "My view is that... India has grown at high rates and it should continue to do so."

Achal Khanna, CEO, APAC & MENA region SHRM told PTI that Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the recent G20 summit said, "innovation is one word and inclusion is the second thing we need to adapt to and that is why he got Africa on board. Without the two the world will not survive."

Khanna also added, "India's HR is a strong pillar. HR is not just personnel management for us and we are very involved and way ahead of the West in terms of HR norms."

The Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM) organised its 12th annual conference and expo here.