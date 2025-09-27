India calls upon Moscow to release 27 more Indians recruited by Russian military

New Delhi: India has called on Russia to free 27 additional Indian nationals who were recently identified as serving in its armed forces, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The move comes after new information surfaced from the families of those involved.

Speaking at a weekly briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “As per our information, 27 Indian nationals are presently serving in the Russian army. We are in close touch with their family members regarding this matter.” Jaiswal warned Indian citizens against joining the Russian military, highlighting the dangers involved. “We once again strongly urge all Indian nationals to stay away from the offers being made to serve in the Russian army as they are fraught with danger and risk to life,” he said.

The Indian government has raised the issue with Russian authorities in Moscow and through the Russian embassy in New Delhi, urging the swift release of those involved. “We are trying to get them out,” Jaiswal added.

Reports indicate that some Indians on student and business visas were reportedly compelled to join Russian military units deployed on Ukraine’s frontlines. India has consistently pressed for the release of those serving in support roles, such as cooks and helpers.

Official data suggests over 150 Indians have been recruited by the Russian military, with at least 12 killed on the frontlines, 96 discharged, and another 16 reported missing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also raised the issue during his visit to Russia last year.