India calls on Canada to respect Vienna convention on diplomatic relations

New Delhi: India on Thursday called on Canada to provide for a conducive environment in line with provisions of the Vienna convention on diplomatic relations so that its officials can discharge their duties without any hindrance or security concerns.

India’s fresh call to Ottawa came days after certain pro-Khalistani elements in Vancouver attempted to disturb a camp organised by the Indian consulate in that city.

The ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations in September of “potential” involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India strongly rejected the allegations. “Our High Commission and consulates in Canada regularly organise consular camps. One such camp was organized near Vancouver on November 12 to provide life certificates to pensioners,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said during his weekly media briefing.

“The event was held successfully despite attempts by a few radical elements to cause trouble. Our Consul General was not present at that camp,” he said.

“We reiterate the need for nations to respect the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations so that our diplomats can discharge their diplomatic obligations,” he added. Asked about reports of an incident near Brampton during Diwali, Bagchi it was sort of an “unrest’ between two groups.

As regards to events that you alluded to near Brampton in Diwali. I think that was more in the nature of unrest between the two groups, he said. “I don’t think there has been any complaint that our consulate has received... I saw some social media reports. We also understand that the authorities there are looking into that incident,” he said. Days after Trudeau’s allegations, India temporarily suspended issuance of visas to Canadian citizens and asked Ottawa to downsize its diplomatic presence in the country to ensure parity. Canada has already withdrawn 41 diplomats and their family members from India.

India has resumed some of the visa services.