India calls for ‘sincere engagement’ for enduring peace between Russia, Ukraine

New Delhi: India on Sunday was among the several other countries that refrained from signing a joint communique at a Switzerland-hosted summit for peace in Ukraine, instead calling for “sincere and practical engagement” between Moscow and Kyiv for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.



The summit, held in the Swiss resort of Burgenstock, saw the participation of delegates from more than 100 countries and organisations, including several heads of state. Notably, Russia was not invited to the summit, and China opted not to attend.

Pavan Kapoor, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, represented India at the summit. In his address, Kapoor emphasised India’s consistent approach that enduring peace can only be achieved through dialogue and diplomacy.

He stated: “India’s participation in the peace summit and several earlier meetings of senior officials based on Ukraine’s peace formula was in line with our clear and consistent approach that enduring peace can be achieved only through dialogue and diplomacy.” Despite attending the opening and closing plenary sessions, India did not associate itself with any communique or document emerging from the summit. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) released a statement saying: “India did not associate itself with any communique/document emerging from this summit.”

The MEA further reiterated India’s stance, emphasising the need for direct engagement between Russia and Ukraine. “India’s participation in the summit, as well as in the preceding NSA/Political Director-level meetings based on Ukraine’s Peace Formula, was in line with our consistent approach to facilitate a lasting and peaceful resolution to the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy,” the statement read.

The MEA underscored the necessity of a “sincere and practical engagement” between the conflicting parties.

“We continue to believe that such a resolution requires a sincere and practical engagement between the two parties to the conflict,” it said. “In this regard, India will continue to remain engaged with all stakeholders as well as both the parties to contribute to all earnest efforts to bring about an early and abiding peace.”

India has maintained a neutral stance since the beginning of the conflict, refraining from condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine and advocating for a diplomatic resolution.

The joint communique, signed by 83 states and organisations, reaffirmed their commitment to “refraining from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, the principles of sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of all states, including Ukraine, within their internationally recognised borders.”

A Swiss foreign ministry statement confirmed the support for the communique, noting the involvement of a diverse range of nations and organisations. “We believe that reaching peace requires the involvement of and dialogue between all parties. We, therefore, decided to undertake concrete steps in the future in the above-mentioned areas with further engagement of the representatives of all parties,” the joint communique said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who also addressed the summit, sought support for his 10-point peace plan first outlined in 2022. “The peace formula is inclusive, and we are happy to hear and work on all proposals, all ideas of what is really needed for peace and what is important to you dear friends,” Zelenskyy said. “I urge you to be as active as possible and I am proud all parts of the world, all continents are now represented at the peace summit.”

The summit built on previous discussions surrounding Ukraine’s Peace Formula and other peace proposals, aiming to inspire a future peace process.