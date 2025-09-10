India calls for restraint, PM Modi appeals for peace

New Delhi/ Kathmandu: India on Tuesday stepped up its response to the escalating turmoil in Nepal, issuing a travel advisory asking its citizens to defer visits and urging those already in the country to stay indoors. The advisory came as violent protests left 19 people dead, more than 300 injured, and forced the resignation of Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, plunging the Himalayan nation into political uncertainty. With tensions spilling into the streets of Kathmandu and other major cities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) in New Delhi. Calling the loss of young lives “heart-rending”, he underscored that peace, stability and prosperity in Nepal are of “utmost importance” to India and appealed to the people of the neighbouring country to support calm.

In parallel, India moved to secure its 1,751-km-long open border with Nepal, placing the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on high alert and intensifying joint patrols with local police. Flights connecting Delhi and Kathmandu were cancelled by Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet and Nepal Airlines after the closure of Tribhuvan International Airport, further tightening cross-border movement between the two countries.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in its advisory asked Indian nationals in Nepal to “avoid public places, follow local safety measures, and pay attention to directions from the Embassy of India in Kathmandu.” Two emergency WhatsApp numbers — +977-980 860 2881 and +977-981 032 6134 — have been made operational for those requiring assistance.

“In view of the developing situation in Nepal, Indian citizens are advised to defer travel there until the situation has stabilised,” the MEA said, urging those already in Nepal to remain sheltered and adhere to curfew orders.

Modi chaired the CCS meeting shortly after returning from a visit to flood-hit regions in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar were present.

“The violence in Nepal is heart-rending. I am anguished that many young people have lost their lives. The stability, peace and prosperity of Nepal are of utmost importance to us. I humbly appeal to all my brothers and sisters in Nepal to support peace,” the Prime Minister said.

Earlier in the day, the MEA issued a statement mourning the deaths, describing the loss of “innocent lives” as “an unfortunate incident”. It said, “We are closely monitoring developments in Nepal and are deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased, and we wish a speedy recovery for those injured.”

“As a close friend and neighbour, we hope that all concerned will exercise restraint and address any issues through peaceful means and dialogue,” the ministry added.

Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport was temporarily shut as protests intensified, forcing airlines to suspend operations. Air India confirmed multiple cancellations on the Delhi–Kathmandu route, with one aircraft returning mid-route after smoke was detected near the airport. Another flight was diverted to Lucknow before being flown back to Delhi.

IndiGo posted on X that “all flights to and from Kathmandu stand suspended as of now.” SpiceJet also cancelled its Kathmandu services for September 10, while Air India Express suspended its Bengaluru-Kathmandu flight scheduled for Wednesday. Nepal Airlines halted its services from Delhi.

Air India announced a one-time waiver on rescheduling charges for passengers with confirmed bookings to and from Kathmandu until September 11.

The SSB, which guards the India–Nepal frontier, was directed to increase surveillance. Officials said additional forces had been deployed in sensitive areas, with drones monitoring stretches in Balrampur. Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar said enhanced vigilance was being maintained at 22 border posts, and all field commanders had been instructed to stay on the ground.