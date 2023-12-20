INDIA bloc’s nationwide protest on Dec 22 against suspension of MPs

New Delhi: The fourth meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc concluded with discussions on leadership, the suspension of Opposition Members of Parliament, campaign strategies for the upcoming 2024 parliamentary elections and seat-sharing.



It was also announced that a nationwide protest on December 22 would be held against the suspension of 141 MPs.

A total of 28 political parties participated in the meeting held at Hotel Ashok on Tuesday.

Key attendees included Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party MP Rahul Gandhi, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Kerala Congress leader PJ Joseph, Sitaram Yechury from CPI(M), Akhilesh Yadav from Samajwadi Party and Uddhav Thackeray from Shiv Sena among others.

Significantly, the members of the INDIA bloc addressed the challenging issue of seat-sharing. Kharge clarified during a media briefing that the matter of seat-sharing must be discussed within the state leaderships of respective political parties.

He emphasised that discussions on seat-sharing in southern states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Punjab, would be given special attention.

In case of difficulties, the INDIA bloc committee would intervene and address the concerns.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee suggested finalising seat-sharing latest by January 1, 2024.

Senior TMC leader and party MP Sougata Roy said: “The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere. We are hopeful that after today’s meeting, positive results will be visible soon. We have said that all seat-sharing talks, or at least the initial stages, must be over by December 31 of this year.”

According to TMC sources, the party is keen on expediting seat-sharing negotiations, formulating a united narrative, and finalising the manifesto to present a formidable challenge against the saffron camp in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Responding to reports of Banerjee proposing Kharge’s name as the PM candidate for the INDIA bloc, Roy said it was a commendable proposal.

“We have heard about those reports. It is indeed a very good proposal. Now let’s hope for the best. Defeating the BJP should be the prime objective,” he affirmed.

Kharge assured the media that the alliance leaders would resolve any seat-sharing issues at the state level, mentioning, “Our people in states will work to forge arrangements. Any issues in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Bihar, UP, Delhi, or Punjab related to seat-sharing will be resolved here.”

When questioned about the Prime Ministerial face, Kharge emphasized the need for all like-minded political parties to unite against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier, it was learnt that Mamata Banerjee and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal proposed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s name as the prime ministerial candidate of the Opposition bloc INDIA.

However, the veteran Congress leader said: “It is important to win first and everything else can be decided later.”

Kharge announced a nationwide protest on December 22 against the suspension of 141 MPs who demanded a discussion on the December 13 Parliament security breach incident.

He called for clarification from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah, stating: “We passed a resolution that the suspension is undemocratic. We all must fight to save democracy. We are ready to do that. We have raised the issue of a security breach in Parliament, insisting that Amit Shah or PM Modi should address the matter in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha but they are refusing to do so.”

Kharge added: “We have made several decisions, including one on the 141 suspended MPs. An all-India protest will be held on December 22 against the suspension of MPs,” said the Congress president.