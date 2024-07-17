INDIA bloc’s Bihar ally Mukesh Sahani’s father found murdered at home

Darbhanga (Bihar): In a tragic incident, Jitan Sahani, the father of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani, was found murdered at his ancestral home in Bihar’s Darbhanga district, police confirmed on Tuesday.



Jitan Sahani’s body was discovered inside his room in the Biraul area early Tuesday morning, bearing multiple stab wounds and cut marks on his chest and stomach.

Darbhanga Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jagunath Reddy reported that a team of senior officers is on the scene to investigate the matter. The Darbhanga Police have also formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to expedite the investigation.

“Forensic experts are already at the scene, and a sniffer dog squad is on its way. Additionally, a Special Task Force (STF) team has been dispatched from Patna. Scientific evidence is being gathered from the site,” the police statement added.

Mukesh Sahani, a former minister in the Bihar government, leads the VIP, an alliance partner of the INDIA bloc.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condemned the incident. A statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) read: “The CM condemned the incident. He also spoke to RS Bhatti, Director General of Police (DGP), urging swift action to apprehend those responsible. The CM also conveyed his condolences to Mukesh Sahani over the phone.”

“The CM prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear this loss,” the statement added.

Anand Madhukar, VIP’s national spokesperson, described the incident as shocking, criticising the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government for the apparent breakdown of law and order in the state. “Mukesh Sahani is on his way back to Darbhanga,” he noted.

Leaders across party lines condemned the incident.