INDIA bloc works on joint V-P candidate, Kharge in talks with Oppn leaders: Sources

New Delhi: The Opposition’s INDIA bloc is preparing to field a common nominee for the upcoming vice presidential election, with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge reaching out to partner parties to identify a name acceptable to all, according to political sources on Sunday.

Leaders familiar with the discussions said there is a prevailing view that the bloc should not avoid a contest, even if victory is uncertain, as it would send a “clear political signal” to the ruling alliance. While no formal meeting has been convened to finalise a candidate, informal consultations are under way.

“There is agreement that the INDIA bloc will put forward a united face in this election,” a senior Congress functionary said, adding that Kharge has been in contact with leaders from various parties to narrow down options. Some allies, however, are of the opinion that the candidate should be named only after the BJP reveals its choice.

The deliberations come amid renewed coordination within the bloc, which recently announced its opposition to the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, accusing the Election Commission and the BJP of enabling what it termed as “vote chori” (vote theft).

On Thursday, senior leaders of the coalition attended a dinner meeting at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s residence, marking their first in-person gathering since June 2024, shortly after the general elections. The meeting drew representation from 25 parties, including Congress leaders Kharge and Sonia Gandhi, NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar, National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah, PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti, SP’s Akhilesh Yadav, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, DMK’s Tiruchi Siva and T R Baalu, CPI(M)’s M A Baby, CPI’s D Raja, CPI(ML)’s Dipankar Bhattacharya, and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan.

During the session, Rahul Gandhi is said to have made a presentation detailing what he described as a BJP-led plan, executed through the Election Commission, to manipulate voter rolls and election outcomes. Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal later described the event as “one of the most successful meetings” of the bloc. Asked if the vice presidential election was part of the agenda, he replied, “There wasn’t much discussion… there will be other occasions for it.”

Kharge is scheduled to host another dinner for INDIA bloc MPs on Monday, likely providing further opportunity for discussions on the poll.

The vice presidential election was necessitated by the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar on August 4, who cited medical reasons for his decision. Political circles, however, have been rife with speculation about additional factors influencing his exit.

According to the Election Commission’s schedule, the poll will be held on September 9. The Rajya Sabha Secretary General, P C Mody, acting as the returning officer, has so far received three sets of nomination papers, all of which were rejected on procedural grounds. The last date for filing nominations is August 21, with scrutiny slated for August 22, and August 25 marked as the deadline for withdrawal of candidatures.

The combined strength of both Houses of Parliament stands at 781 members, with 391 votes required for a win if all members cast their ballot. The NDA is currently positioned comfortably with around 422 MPs. All elected and nominated members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are eligible to vote in the contest.

Under constitutional provisions, a vice president elected in a mid-term poll is entitled to a full five-year term. Candidates must be citizens of India, at least 35 years old, and eligible for election to the Rajya Sabha. They must not hold any office of profit under the central or state governments or any local authority.