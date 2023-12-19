INDIA bloc will fight unitedly against BJP govt, says Mamata

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, said that the INDIA bloc would mount a united challenge against the BJP in the 2024 Parliamentary polls.



Banerjee, who is currently on a four-day visit to the national capital, is scheduled to attend a meeting of the INDIA bloc on Tuesday and meet Prime Minister Modi the following day (December 20) to press for the release of Bengal’s funds withheld by the Centre.

The TMC supremo’s meetings in New Delhi also included discussions with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Addressing media persons after holding a meeting with her party leaders, Banerjee emphasised the need for collaborative efforts to combat “autocracy.” She highlighted that the INDIA bloc’s mission is to safeguard the country and assert its democratic nature. She also stressed that decisions would be reached through a consensus.

Questioned about the prime ministerial candidate of the alliance, Banerjee stated that the prime ministerial candidate will be decided after the 2024 general elections, expressing confidence that the alliance will resolve issues, including seat-sharing and defeat the BJP.

She also dismissed suggestions that the alliance lost time in organising things, stating: “It is better late than never,” and expressed confidence that the formation of an alliance is possible in Bengal among the TMC, Congress and the Left.

The contentious issue of seat sharing is anticipated to top the agenda during the INDIA bloc meeting, aimed at strategising a joint campaign against the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Despite not confirming the specific agenda, Banerjee acknowledged that seat-sharing discussions would be time-consuming and strategically vital. In Bengal, where the Congress and CPI (M) have expressed reservations about the INDIA bloc model, Banerjee aims to persuade coalition leaders that countering the BJP effectively requires a bipolar contest, advocating for a 1:1 formula since 2019.

Tuesday’s meeting marks the first gathering of Opposition bloc parties in approximately three months, convened at Hotel Ashoka. At the same time, the Congress and CPI (M) have expressed scepticism about the INDIA bloc model in Bengal, however, Banerjee remains determined to present a united front against the BJP.

Addressing Mahua Moitra’s expulsion from the Lok Sabha, Banerjee condemned it as “unethical” and pledged the TMC’s unwavering support.

She criticised the BJP government for allegedly coercing state governments to use Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image and saffron colour for Centre-sponsored schemes, threatening financial assistance withdrawal for non-compliance.

Scheduled to meet the Prime Minister on Wednesday, Banerjee expressed her respect for the colour saffron, symbolising sacrifice, not ‘loot.’

She asserted her commitment to represent the country on the global stage and condemned the suspension of Members of Parliament from both Houses.

Speaking about the December 13 Parliament security breach, she labelled it ‘pre-planned’. Banerjee also dismissed any Bengal connection with the alleged mastermind, Lalit Jha, emphasising the state’s strong stance against crime and sheltering criminals.

Referring to the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Banerjee also questioned why the government is pushing three bills — to replace the Indian Penal Code, 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure Act, 1898 and the Evidence Act, 1872 — when the present government’s tenure ends in the next three to four months.

“They are passing three important bills... The election is only three to four months away. Why do they want to make a decision right now?” she asked.

Banerjee also accused the BJP-led Union government of bulldozing federal structure by cutting central funds for states not ruled by the party, adding her home state is the “biggest victim”.

“They have stopped all the money for Bengal. There is only one tax, the GST tax. They are collecting the tax, state governments are not. They are bulldozing the federal structure in every opposition state, and West Bengal is the biggest victim,” Banerjee said.