INDIA bloc wants to make 5 PMs in 5 years: Modi

Pratapgarh (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Thursday that the INDIA bloc aims to appoint five prime ministers in five years, predicting that the coalition will disintegrate after June 4.



Addressing an election rally in support of the BJP candidate, Modi said the INDIA bloc seeks to replace the stable NDA government with a series of five different prime ministers within five years.

“Khata khat khata khat,” Modi said in Hindi, suggesting it would happen rapidly. He also mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for using the phrase to promise a fixed stipend for poor women if his party comes to power.

Modi accused the Congress and its allies of neglecting refugees over the years because they were not part of their “vote bank.”

He said: “The Congress and the SP tried to spread lies in the name of CAA. They tried to push Uttar Pradesh and the entire country towards riots.”

Modi continued: “You are frauds... you forced the country to burn in the fire of communalism,” asserting that he had “exposed” the Opposition.

He also mentioned the enthusiastic voter turnout in Kashmir, stating: “The excitement shown by people of Srinagar in polls is proof that no one can bring back Article 370 and do vote bank politics.”

He noted that, unlike previous elections in Kashmir which were marred by protests and threats from terrorists, this time saw record-breaking polling in Srinagar.

The counting of votes for all seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections is scheduled for June 4.