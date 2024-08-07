INDIA Bloc walks out of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over Phogat disqualification

Members of the INDIA bloc walked out of both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha today over the issue of wrestler Vinesh Phogat. This protest came after Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya addressed the Lok Sabha regarding Phogat's disqualification from the 50-kg female wrestling finals at the Paris Olympics 2024. Mandaviya informed the House that the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had filed a complaint with United World Wrestling and that the Prime Minister has asked IOA President PT Usha to take immediate measures.

In a related incident, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, urged the central government to declare the Wayanad landslide, which killed 276 people, a national disaster. Gandhi expressed gratitude for the help provided to alleviate the disaster in Wayanad.

Meanwhile, the government plans to present the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, which will include significant reforms such as adding Muslim women and non-Muslims to Waqf boards. The measure, handed to members on Tuesday night, seeks to remove Section 40 of the current law, which governs the board's authority to classify Waqf property. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has deemed the planned reforms "unacceptable," and INDIA parties have vowed to oppose any changes to the Waqf Act.

Additionally, the Finance Bill for the fiscal year 2024-2025, presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on August 6, is slated for consideration and voting in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.