INDIA bloc struggles with seat-sharing as NDA finalises candidates

Patna: With just a day remaining for filing nominations for the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections, covering 121 constituencies, the Opposition INDIA bloc continued to struggle over seat-sharing, while the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has finalised candidates for all 243 Assembly seats.

The NDA, projecting unity under the leadership of JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar, completed announcements across all its constituent parties. The BJP and JD(U), the main partners, were among the first to declare their nominees, while smaller allies like the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha confirmed candidates for their respective quotas. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during a three-day campaign tour in Bihar, reaffirmed that the coalition would fight under Kumar’s leadership and that the elected legislators of the alliance would collectively decide on the chief ministerial post after the elections.

Terming Kumar “a very prominent socialist leader in Indian politics,” Shah highlighted his long-standing anti-Congress stance and role in the JP movement during the Emergency.

“We are fighting the elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is also leading our election campaign,” Shah told Aaj Tak. On questions of whether Kumar would retain the chief ministership even if BJP won more seats than JD(U), Shah recalled that in the outgoing government, despite BJP having more MLAs, Kumar led the administration, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recommendation. He also emphasised that the BJP has consistently respected coalition partners, whether at the Centre or in states.

Senior leaders filed their nomination papers on Thursday, including former state BJP president and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and JD(U) veteran Vijay Kumar Chaudhary. High-profile leaders from other states, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, and former Union minister Anurag Thakur, addressed public meetings across Bihar. Amit Shah’s visit is expected to continue with multiple rallies and interactions with voters.

Meanwhile, the Opposition INDIA bloc continued to face hurdles over seat-sharing. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge reportedly intervened directly, calling RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav to resolve the deadlock between the two Mahagathbandhan allies. Sources said the outcome of the telephonic discussion is still awaited. Initially, RJD had offered 52 seats to Congress, which was rejected, with the party insisting on at least 60 constituencies. Talks at the state level had stalled, shifting focus to negotiations between the national leaderships.

Reports indicate that RJD may agree to Congress contesting 61 seats, while resisting giving up key constituencies such as Kahalgaon, Narkatiyaganj, and Vasaliganj. Less contentious seats like Chainpur and Bachwara were also part of the discussions. Congress, which had earlier adopted an aggressive stance, appeared to soften after weighing prospects following Rahul Gandhi’s Vote Adhikar Yatra, which party leaders believe strengthened their electoral standing. If settled at 61 seats, Congress would contest nine fewer than the 70 it fought in 2020, when it won 19 seats.

The RJD, expected to secure the lion’s share of constituencies, may contest fewer than in the previous election, when 75 of its 144 candidates won. Smaller Opposition allies, including CPI(ML) Liberation, CPI(M), CPI, and former state minister Mukesh Sahani’s party, are expected to be accommodated in the remaining seats. Congress, however, has already released its first list of candidates for Bihar, even as the final seat-sharing arrangement remains unsettled. Notably, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav filed his nomination from the Raghopur Assembly seat on Wednesday, marking the start of Opposition filings.

In addition, Tej Pratap Yadav, Lalu Prasad’s elder son and recently expelled from RJD, filed his nomination from Mahua, adjacent to Raghopur. The move signifies his return to the constituency where he began his political career a decade ago.

BJP had announced candidates for all 101 seats it is contesting late Wednesday, followed by JD(U) on Thursday. The JD(U) list reflects a majority of OBC and EBC candidates, its traditional support base, with only four Muslim nominees, potentially inviting criticism over the party’s secular credentials in alliance with the BJP. Despite recent health concerns and limited public appearances, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar toured multiple districts to boost NDA candidate morale.

Smaller NDA allies, including LJP (Ram Vilas), HAM, and RLM, have also completed nominations. The Jan Suraaj Party, led by Prashant Kishor and committed to “fresh faces”, inducted Sarfaraz Alam, formerly of RJD and JD(U), expected to contest from Jokihat. Alam, with a criminal background similar to his late father Taslimuddin, joins the party in the presence of Kishor, despite the party’s stated commitment to fielding untainted candidates. Jokihat is currently held by his younger brother Shanawaz, who had shifted from AIMIM to RJD.

The 243-member Bihar Assembly will vote in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with counting scheduled for November 14.