INDIA Bloc: Opposition alliance finalises coordination committee

The opposition INDIA alliance on Friday finalised a 13-member committee comprising members of various parties that will function as the bloc's highest decision making body and will start work on seat sharing immediately, sources said.

Congress' K C Venugopal, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, TMC's Abhishek Banerjee and Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut are part of the opposition panel.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, AAP's Raghav Chadha, Samajwadi Party's Javed Ali Khan, JDU's Lallan Singh, CPI leader D Raja, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and PDP's Mehbooba Mufti are also part of coordination panel, the sources said.

The panel will act as the highest decision-making body of the bloc and start work on seat sharing, they added.

Seat sharing will be finalised by September 30, the sources said.