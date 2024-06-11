INDIA Bloc MPs face uncertain future

Lucknow: The INDIA bloc, boasting six newly elected MPs, alongside an additional member, finds itself entangled in legal troubles with potential consequences of imprisonment exceeding two years, jeopardizing their parliamentary memberships.

Afzal Ansari, emerging victorious in the Ghazipur constituency, faces a precarious situation following a four-year conviction under the Gangster Act. However, a recent stay order by the Allahabad High Court permitted his participation in the elections. The final verdict awaits adjudication in July, post the court's summer recess, posing a risk to his Lok Sabha tenure.

Dharmendra Yadav, securing the Azamgarh seat, confronts four pending cases that could result in membership forfeiture upon conviction surpassing two years.

Babu Singh Kushwaha, triumphant in Jaunpur after a decade-long political hiatus, grapples with multiple NRHM scam allegations from the Mayawati era, with charges framed in eight out of 25 cases lodged against him.

Rambhual Nishad, emerging victorious in Sultanpur against BJP's Maneka Gandhi, contends with an array of legal battles, including charges under the Gangsters Act, positioning him among the 'vulnerable' victors of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Virendra Singh, prevailing over former minister Mahendra Nath Pandey in the Chandauli constituency, faces legal scrutiny that, if resulting in conviction, spells unfavorable prospects for his political future.

Imran Masood of Congress, clinching the Saharanpur seat, grapples with eight registered cases, notably one involving money laundering under the ED's purview, with charges framed in two instances.

Chandra Shekhar Azad of Azad Samaj Party, securing the Nagina reserved seat, confronts an overwhelming tally of over 30 cases, with any conviction exceeding two years posing a dire threat to his political trajectory.

Notably, several political figures have faced membership termination subsequent to criminal convictions, including prominent names like Mohd Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam of SP, alongside BJP stalwarts Khaboo Tiwari, Vikram Saini, Ram Dular Gond, Kuldeep Sengar, and Ashok Chandel.