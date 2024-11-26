INDIA bloc leaders may attend Soren’s oath-taking ceremony

Ranchi: Top leaders of the INDIA bloc, including Congress’s Rahul Gandhi, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, and possibly Mamata Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress, are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Hemant Soren’s government on November 28. Soren, leader of the JMM, secured a second consecutive term after his alliance won 56 of the 81 seats in Jharkhand’s assembly, despite a fierce challenge from the BJP-led NDA, which managed only 24 seats.

Soren retained his Barhait seat, defeating BJP’s Gamliyel Hembrom by a significant margin. The swearing-in will take place at Morabadi Ground in Ranchi, with preparations already underway. Following the victory, Soren met Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and staked claim to form the government. In the new cabinet, Congress is expected to have four ministers, while the RJD may receive one, reflecting their alliance’s seat-sharing arrangement. Soren will be sworn in as the 14th Chief Minister of Jharkhand.