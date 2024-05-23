INDIA bloc extremely ‘communal, casteist and nepotistic’: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, launched a scathing attack on the INDIA bloc, accusing it of being “communal, casteist, and nepotistic”. He held all parties associated with Congress responsible for the anti-Sikh riots.



Speaking at a rally in Dwarka, Modi said that the BJP’s development model prioritises the nation, contrasting it with the Congress and the INDIA bloc’s family-centric agenda. He argued that only a BJP-led government can deliver the scale and speed required by a vast country like India.

Modi accused Congress of engaging in appeasement politics for its vote bank, while refuting allegations of fostering communal division. He stated: “They accuse me of Hindu-Muslim politics. But they are the ones who engage in vote jihad. I merely expose them with facts.”

He further alleged that a Congress-led government intends to distribute the country’s wealth, including that of the SC/ST and downtrodden people, to Muslims. He criticised the INDIA alliance as a symbol of all evils present in the country today, labelling them as highly communal, casteist, and family-oriented.

Modi claimed that every vote for the BJP would bolster the resolve of “Viksit Bharat”, echoing the crowd’s chant of “Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar”.

He criticised the Congress and the INDIA bloc for the atrocities committed against Sikhs in Delhi. He stated: “In this very Delhi, my Sikh brothers and sisters were burnt alive. The Congress is to blame for this. Today, every party standing with the Congress shares the blame for the Sikh riots. It is Modi who is delivering justice to the victims of the Sikh riots.”

Modi also accused the Congress of manipulating educational institutions for their vote bank politics, alleging that they imposed a 50 per cent reservation for Muslims in Jamia Millia Islamia during their tenure.

He claimed that the Congress tarnished the image of the 2010 Commonwealth Games by looting Delhi, contrasting it with the successful hosting of the G20 summit under his leadership.

Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the “shehzada” of the party, Modi said: “Despite speaking thousands of lies, the truth eventually slips out of the Shehzada’s mouth. Today, the Shehzada of Congress has admitted that the system established during his grandmother’s, father’s, and mother’s time, was vehemently opposed to Dalits, backward classes, and tribals. This very system of Congress has destroyed many generations of SC-ST-OBC. Today, the Shehzada himself has acknowledged this fact.”

He also criticised the INDIA bloc, describing the parties in the alliance as “extremely communal”, “extremely casteist”, and “extremely nepotistic”.

In an apparent attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he said in Delhi, a game of ‘’kattar bhrastachari’’ is being played out. He accused all INDIA bloc members of being “extremely corrupt”.

Modi warned that after returning for a third term, he will scrutinise the wealth of corrupt individuals. He stressed, “Be it the earnings from the liquor scam or the National Herald scam... every penny will be recovered from the corrupt. Whoever has looted will have to return it.”

He also highlighted the developments carried out under the 10 years of BJP-led government and compared it with Congress’ tenure. He appealed for votes, stating that “for a powerful Delhi, which is the heart of the country, a powerful government and a powerful PM was needed.”