India begins ‘Operation Sindhu’ to evacuate nationals from Iran

New Delhi: Amid rising hostilities in West Asia, the Indian government has launched a high-priority evacuation mission titled ‘Operation Sindhu’ to ensure the safety of its citizens stranded in Iran, the government informed on Wednesday. The move comes as tensions between Iran and Israel have intensified in recent days, raising serious concerns about the security of foreign nationals in the region.

In the first phase of the operation, 110 Indian students were successfully evacuated from northern Iran on Tuesday. The Indian Embassy in Tehran coordinated their passage by road across the border into Armenia, where the students were received and facilitated by the Indian mission in Yerevan. A special flight carrying the group departed from the Armenian capital at 14:55 hours on June 18 and is expected to arrive in New Delhi in the early hours of Thursday.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a formal statement, expressed its gratitude to both Iran and Armenia for their swift cooperation and assistance in enabling a seamless and secure transit for the Indian nationals. Emphasising the government’s commitment to the safety of its citizens abroad, the ministry reiterated that further evacuations are being actively planned as the situation develops.

“The safety and security of Indian nationals remains our highest priority,” the MEA said, adding that efforts are underway to guide more citizens from vulnerable zones in Iran to relatively safer locations as a precursor to additional evacuation measures. The embassy in Tehran has been playing a pivotal role in offering real-time guidance and logistical support to those still in the country.

To maintain communication and provide constant support, the Indian government has activated several emergency helplines and response centres. The Indian Embassy in Tehran is operating round-the-clock contact numbers and has regional support extensions in high-risk areas such as Bandar Abbas (+98 9177699036) and Zahedan (+98 9396356649). Meanwhile, the MEA in New Delhi has established a 24x7 Control Room (800118797 (Toll free) , +91-11-23012113 , +91-11-23014104, +91-11-23017905) equipped with toll-free lines, WhatsApp numbers (+91-9968291988), and email support ([email protected]) to respond to queries and concerns from families and individuals seeking assistance.

Indian nationals in Iran have been strongly advised to follow embassy advisories closely and to relocate to designated safer areas wherever possible. The embassy has also encouraged citizens to remain in regular contact with officials, either through direct communication or via the established emergency platforms.

The evacuation initiative comes against a backdrop of heightened military engagement between Iran and Israel, with the international community closely monitoring the escalating conflict. Diplomatic channels remain on high alert, and India is maintaining close coordination with all stakeholders to mitigate risks to its citizens.