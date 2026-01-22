India becomes second largest overseas market for US tourism as visitation surges 40%

Bengaluru: Travel from India to the US is witnessing sustained and robust growth, with India emerging as the second-largest overseas source market for the US, Brand USA president and CEO Fred Dixon said. Dixon was in Bengaluru as part of his visit to India for the 12th edition of Brand USA Travel Week. He noted that the growth underscores the increasing sophistication and spending power of Indian travellers, as well as their growing appetite to explore destinations beyond traditional US gateways. “We’re thrilled that travel to the United States from India continues to grow at a really incredible pace. We’re up 40 per cent in terms of visitation volume since before the pandemic, since 2019,” Dixon told reporters. He added that 2025 marked the second consecutive year of strong recovery, with more than two million Indian visitors travelling to the US. “We just finished the second year, 2025, with more than two million Indian visitors to the United States, which has now made India the second-largest market into the United States from overseas,” Dixon said, calling it “an incredible feat” and a testament to the strength of the Indian travel market.

While New York, California and Florida continue to be the most popular destinations for Indian travellers, Dixon said repeat visitors are increasingly venturing deeper into the country. “India is now in the top 10 source markets for most US destinations, if not the top five,” he said, noting that this reflects how widely Indian travellers are now exploring the US. According to him, the presence of a large US delegation at Brand USA Travel Week India reflects the growing importance of the market. The delegation includes about 75 representatives from US destinations and travel businesses engaging with Indian travel trade partners and media from across the country. Looking ahead, Dixon said 2026 would be a landmark year for US tourism, driven by a convergence of major global events. “It’s an incredible year for us. In 2026, you’ve got three major events happening in the United States that are really once in a lifetime,” he said. Highlighting the FIFA World Cup, Dixon said, “The FIFA World Cup is coming to the US this summer. It’ll be in the months of June and July, and it’s the largest World Cup ever, with 48 teams in 11 host cities across the US, from Seattle to Miami.” He added that the tournament would generate excitement not just for football fans but also for local communities across the country.

The World Cup will coincide with the 250th anniversary of the United States, with celebrations peaking around July 4, while 2026 will also mark a major anniversary of Route 66, one of America’s most iconic highways. “It’s probably the greatest symbol of the great American road trip,” Dixon said, adding that Indian travellers are increasingly interested in self-drive holidays across the US. Dixon said Brand USA, as the national tourism marketing organisation, is playing a key role in promoting these events globally. Emphasising the economic impact of Indian travellers, Dixon said, “India is not only our second-largest market by volume today, it’s now the second-highest spending market.” He described Indian tourists as long-stay visitors who are discerning in their travel choices, making them especially valuable to the US tourism economy. On Brand USA Travel Week India, Dixon said the event has recorded strong participation and outcomes. Looking to the next five years, Dixon said the outlook for the India–US travel corridor remains highly positive. “If the last two years are any indication, I think the Indian market is going to continue to climb,” he said, adding that Brand USA has been “bullish on India for a long time.” He also pointed to a decade of major sporting events in the US — including the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, the Rugby World Cup in 2031, and the Winter Olympics in 2034 — as strong long-term demand drivers.