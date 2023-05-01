India bans 14 mobile apps over Pakistan terror link

New Delhi: The Central government has blocked 14 mobile messenger applications that were used by terrorists to send information from Pakistan to Jammu and Kashmir.

The blocked messenger apps are Crypviser, Enigma, Safeswiss, Wickrme, Mediafire, Briar, BChat, Nandbox, Conion, IMO, Element, Second line, Zangi, Threema among others. The sources stated that these apps are used by terrorists in Kashmir to communicate with their supporters and on ground workers.

The intelligence agency said that these messenger apps are spreading terror propaganda in the Valley. The center has blocked these apps under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

While the intelligence agency tracked one of the communications, they found that the mobile apps that do not have representatives in India were used for the conversations, and it was difficult for the agency to track down activities happening in the apps. with the help of other intelligence agencies operating in the valley, they listed out such apps that are not following Indian laws and pose a threat to national security.

Since June 2020, the government has banned over 200 Chinese apps, including popular applications like TikTok, Shareit, WeChat, Helo, Likee, UC News, Bigo Live, UC Browser, Xender, Camscanner, popular mobile games like PUBG Mobile and Garena Free Fire.

The action was taken on the recommendation of security and intelligence agencies. A list of apps that pose a threat to national security and do not follow Indian laws was prepared, and the concerned ministry was informed of the request to ban them. These apps have been blocked under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, the official added.