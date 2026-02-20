India-Bangladesh ties show signs of recovery as visa services to be restored soon

New Delhi: India is moving toward a full restoration of visa services in Bangladesh, signalling a possible easing of tensions after more than a year of strained bilateral relations following political upheaval in Dhaka. A senior Indian diplomat said steps were underway to resume all categories of visas, raising expectations of a return to normal people-to-people movement between the two neighbours.



Speaking at the Sylhet District Press Club on Thursday, India’s senior consular official in Sylhet, Aniruddha Das, said medical and double-entry visas were currently being issued, while preparations were ongoing to restart other categories, including travel visas. “Medical and double-entry visas are being issued now, and steps are underway to resume other categories, including travel visas,” BDNews24 quoted him as saying. He added that “all types of Indian visa processing will return to normal soon,” according to Bangladeshi daily Desh Rupantor.

Das said India-Bangladesh relations were rooted in mutual respect and honour, and stressed that ordinary citizens of both countries would be the main stakeholders in a stable and long-term partnership. He also pointed to deep cultural links, saying the two societies have been connected through shared values and traditions since ancient times. He urged journalists to contribute through objective reporting and constructive criticism to strengthen bilateral ties.

Relations deteriorated after the July–August 2024 agitation in Bangladesh that led to the fall of the Awami League government and the exit of then prime minister Sheikh Hasina. India, which had enjoyed its closest ties with Dhaka since Hasina took office in 2009, was widely perceived as backing her administration, a view that fuelled resentment after her departure.

Citing security concerns and an unstable situation, India suspended visa services nationwide on August 8, 2024, closing all Indian Visa Application Centres. Although limited services later resumed, daily visa issuance dropped sharply from about 8,000 before August 2024 to roughly 1,500. A second round of suspensions followed in November 2025 amid anti-India protests, leading to the closure of visa centres in Dhaka, Chittagong, Khulna and Rajshahi.

The latest assurance comes after Bangladesh entered a new political phase, with Bangladesh Nationalist Party chief Tarique Rahman taking office as prime minister following the February 12 election, and both sides signalling a willingness to repair ties.