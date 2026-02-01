India, Arab League nations back 2-state solution to Palestine issue

New Delhi: India and the Arab League nations on Saturday laid out a broader vision for deeper two-way ties, pitched for a sovereign and viable Palestine state living side-by-side with Israel and underlined the need for conducting international relations based on the UN charter.

At the second India-Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting, the two sides condemned cross-border terror and called on all countries to work collectively to combat terrorism, dismantle terror infrastructures and terror financing and bring the perpetrators of terrorist acts to justice without delay.

The India-hosted meeting saw the participation of 19 member countries of the Arab League, considered as an influential grouping.

A declaration unveiled at the end of the meeting said the two sides have agreed to strengthen joint efforts to counter terrorism in all its forms and manifestations as they have strongly condemned the heinous terror attack in Pahalgam targeting innocent Indians.

It said the Arab League member countries have reaffirmed their full and steadfast support to India in confronting terrorism in all its forms.

The declaration said the meeting discussed a wide range of regional and global issues of mutual concern, including the question of Palestine, support for multilateralism and respect for the sovereignty of states, counterterrorism and reforms of the UN Security Council.

The two sides have reaffirmed their commitment to safeguarding international peace and security, it said.

"The two sides emphasised the importance of international relations being founded on respect for the Charter of the United Nations, particularly the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and non-interference in internal affairs," the declaration said.

It added that the two sides have reaffirmed their commitment to achieving a "just, comprehensive, and lasting peace in the Middle East in accordance to international law, relevant UN resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative".

"They called for a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine based on 1967 borders, living side by side in peace with Israel. Both parties supported the practice of inalienable rights of the Palestinian people," it said.

The two sides welcomed the outcomes of last year's Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit, which culminated in the conclusion of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

"They commended the pivotal role played by the Arab States -- particularly the Arab Republic of Egypt and the State of Qatar -- as well as the United States of America," the Delhi Declaration said.

It said the meeting urged all the parties concerned to fully comply with the implementation of the agreement and noted the launch of the Arab-Islamic plan for relief, recovery and reconstruction in the Gaza Strip.

It further underscored the necessity of ensuring adequate, sustained and unimpeded access to humanitarian and relief assistance throughout the Gaza Strip, guaranteeing the continued operations of relief agencies and international and humanitarian organisations.

The remarks by India and the Arab League nations come days after US President Donald Trump unveiled his "Board of Peace" that seeks to work towards bringing a lasting peace to Gaza and possibly, resolve global conflicts.

India and the Arab League nations also vowed to expand cooperation in the areas of energy, digital domain, heath and education.

The two sides condemned attacks by Houthi militias on maritime navigation and emphasised that the protection of the vital Bab al-Mandab Strait and the southern Red Sea is not only an Arab and regional responsibility, but also a shared international responsibility and a matter of global interest.

They warned against any attempt to undermine the stability in the Gulf of Aden, the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean, the declaration said.

Both sides also reaffirmed their collective determination to act as "constructive forces" for peace, equity and sustainable development, and strengthen the South-South cooperation.