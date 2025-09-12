India and US ‘not that far apart’ on trade deal: US ambassador-designate Gor

Washington/New Delhi: US ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Thursday that protectionist policies and regulatory barriers in India have restrained the full potential of US-India economic and strategic ties. If confirmed, he said, he will work to advance trade that is fair, reciprocal, and beneficial to American businesses and workers. Gor described India as a “strategic partner whose trajectory will shape the region and beyond” and expressed optimism that ongoing trade negotiations could soon yield tangible results.

Introducing Gor at the hearing, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called India “one of the top relationships the US has in the world today” and described the current phase in bilateral ties as a period of “extraordinary transition”. Rubio underlined Gor’s close relationship with President Donald Trump, stressing that his direct access to the Oval Office would be critical in navigating complex issues across trade, defence, energy, and technology cooperation. “Having a representative in a place like India who has the direct ear and confidence of the President is critically important,” Rubio said, adding that he knew of no one better positioned than Gor to advance American interests in New Delhi. Gor, 38, would become the youngest US ambassador to India if confirmed. At the hearing, he highlighted the ongoing negotiations between the two nations, noting that Indian and American officials were working on the detailed framework of a trade deal. He said President Trump had invited India’s commerce and trade ministers to Washington next week to meet US Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer, signalling hope for a resolution in the coming weeks.

“Part of that will include, hopefully, a deal. We are not that far apart right now. In fact, they are negotiating the nitty-gritty details,” Gor said, stressing that the trade discussions were progressing steadily. “We expect more from India than we do sometimes from other nations. I think this will get resolved over the next few weeks.”

The ambassador-designate pointed to the personal rapport between President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a cornerstone of bilateral cooperation. “When the President has been critical of India, he has gone out of his way to compliment PM Modi. They have an incredible relationship,” Gor said.

Tariffs and India’s purchases of Russian oil were among the key issues Gor highlighted. “Getting India to stop buying Russian oil is a top priority for this administration,” he said, adding that he expected progress on tariffs in the near term. He noted that resolving these matters would reinforce the broader US-India partnership, which he described as vital for regional stability and economic growth.

Gor outlined a multi-pronged agenda that would cover defence, energy, technology, and trade. On defence, he proposed expanding joint military exercises, advancing co-development of defence systems, and concluding critical sales to strengthen collaboration between the two countries’ armed forces while supporting American defence manufacturers. Energy cooperation also figured prominently in Gor’s vision. “If confirmed, I will work to increase American energy exports to India, establishing the US as a leading supplier of crude oil, petroleum products, and liquefied natural gas,” he said, noting that energy ties would support broader economic and strategic goals.

On the economic front, Gor called for reforms to make Indian markets more accessible and transparent. He highlighted President Trump’s “Mission 500” initiative, aimed at doubling bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030. “This will expand American exports, create jobs, and bolster prosperity at home,” Gor said. He also encouraged Indian investment in US manufacturing and pharmaceutical supply chains, noting that these moves would strengthen both countries’ economies.

Technology and innovation were another priority. Gor cited the US-India Trust Initiative, launched earlier this year, as a roadmap for cooperation in critical and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and quantum computing. “I will also advance this administration’s AI Action Plan to ensure the dominance of American AI technology in India and globally,” he said.

Geopolitically, Gor stressed that India’s alignment with the US was crucial in countering China’s influence. “India shares more with the US than it does with China,” he said, noting that concerns over Chinese expansionism extended beyond India’s borders. He promised that, if confirmed, he would prioritise pulling India closer to Washington’s strategic orbit.

Gor also highlighted India’s constructive role in BRICS, describing the country as a “stopgap” against efforts by other members to reduce reliance on the US dollar. “India is much more willing and open to engage with us than those other individuals that are in BRICS,” he said. Despite occasional “hiccups”, Gor portrayed US-India relations as fundamentally strong and warming over the long term. “Our relationship with the Indian government, with the people of India, extends many more decades,” he said, adding that bilateral ties were far more robust than India’s relationship with China. Rubio, in his introduction, reinforced Gor’s credibility, emphasising the ambassador-designate’s proximity to the President and his ability to translate Washington’s policy priorities directly into action. He described Gor as uniquely positioned to steer the bilateral relationship during this pivotal period in the Indo-Pacific, noting the strategic importance of India in shaping the 21st-century global order.

President Trump announced last month that he was nominating Gor, who has served as Director of Presidential Personnel, to be the US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asia. Gor’s confirmation would make him the youngest American envoy to India, a milestone underscoring the administration’s focus on cultivating strong leadership in one of its most critical diplomatic posts.

Concluding his testimony, Gor said he was committed to deepening ties across trade, defence, energy, and technology, while building on the personal rapport between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi. “It is only by working together that we can make that aspiration a reality,” he said.

