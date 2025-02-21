India and Pakistan to hold flag meeting amid surge in LoC tensions

New Delhi: Amid several incidents of cross-border firing and an IED attack along the Line of Control (LoC) recently, India and Pakistan will hold a flag meeting on Friday, sources said. Further details about the meeting are awaited. The sources said the flag meeting will take place on Friday near the LoC. It is being held in the backdrop of a "surge" in activities along the borders, they said.

Two army personnel, including a captain, were killed in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack carried out by suspected terrorists in the Akhnoor sector of the Jammu region on February 11. Two army personnel were also injured in separate incidents of cross-border firing along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts, while one more army personnel was injured in a landmine explosion last week. Indian Army’s retaliatory action also resulted in “heavy casualties” on the Pakistani side. Ceasefire violations along the borders of Jammu and Kashmir have been rare since India and Pakistan renewed the ceasefire agreement on February 25, 2021.