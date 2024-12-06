India and China agree to maintain peace along LAC

New Delhi: In a significant step towards mending ties and avoiding future conflicts, India and China held the latest round of discussions under the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on border affairs in New Delhi on Thursday. This marked their first diplomatic engagement under the mechanism since completing the disengagement process at the last two friction points in eastern Ladakh.

The meeting reflected on lessons learned from the protracted standoff that began in May 2020 and escalated with the deadly Galwan Valley clash in June of the same year, leaving ties severely strained. Both sides expressed a commitment to preventing similar face-offs in the future and agreed to maintain peace and tranquillity along the border in line with existing bilateral agreements and protocols.

“The two sides positively affirmed the implementation of the most recent disengagement agreement, which resolved the remaining issues from 2020,” stated the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The disengagement, completed on October 21, marked the end of the standoff after troops withdrew from the Demchok and Depsang friction points.

Two days after the disengagement pact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia. They agreed to revive various dialogue mechanisms, including the Special Representatives’ discussions on boundary issues.

The MEA revealed that the WMCC talks also served as a preparatory step for the next meeting of the Special Representatives, headed by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval for India and Foreign Minister Wang Yi for China. “Both sides reviewed the border situation and highlighted regular exchanges at diplomatic and military levels through established mechanisms,” the MEA said.

The discussions underscored the need for effective border management, reaffirming the importance of maintaining peace in accordance with relevant bilateral agreements and mutual understandings.

The Indian delegation was led by Gourangalal Das, Joint Secretary (East Asia) in the MEA, while the Chinese team was headed by Hong Liang, Director General of the Boundary and Oceanic Affairs Department at China’s Foreign Ministry. Hong also called on Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri during his visit.

This dialogue signals a cautious yet optimistic turn in India-China relations, with both nations recognizing the critical need to rebuild trust and ensure stability along their disputed borders.