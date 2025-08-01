‘India always supported a negotiated 2-state solution’

New Delhi: India’s long-standing position on the Palestine-Israel issue remains unchanged, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, reiterating its backing for a “negotiated two-state solution” that envisions a sovereign and independent Palestine coexisting peacefully with Israel within secure and recognised borders.

Responding to a parliamentary question, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh stated, “India’s policy towards Palestine has been longstanding. India has always supported a negotiated two-state solution… living side by side in peace with Israel.”

The minister noted that India “strongly condemned the terror attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023” and expressed concern over the continuing Israel-Hamas conflict. “India remains concerned at the security situation and has called for a ceasefire, release of all hostages and peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy,” he said.

Addressing queries about India’s stance at the United Nations, Singh confirmed that New Delhi abstained from voting on a June 12 UN General Assembly resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of hostages, and unhindered humanitarian assistance. He explained that the decision was made “taking into account the lack of negotiations and overall imbalance of the resolution text.”

Singh stressed India’s consistent call for the “safe, timely and sustained delivery of humanitarian assistance” to Palestinians and underlined that facilitating closer engagement between Israel and Palestine is key to resuming direct peace talks. According to the minister, this position has been conveyed at platforms including the UN, BRICS, NAM, and the Voice of Global South summit.