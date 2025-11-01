'India always first responder in any global crisis', says PM Modi

Raipur: India has always come forward as a first responder during any global crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, adding the nation has always stepped forward as a reliable partner to provide help. Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Shanti Shikhar centre for spiritual learning and meditation of Brahma Kumaris in Chhattisgarh’s Nava Raipur, Modi said his government’s mantra is to ensure the country’s development through development of the states. “Whenever a crisis arises anywhere in the world today, whenever a disaster strikes, India steps forward as a reliable partner to provide help. India is always the first responder,” Modi said. “We are those who see Shiva in every living being,” he said. “In our tradition, every religious ritual concludes with the proclamation that may the world prosper and may goodwill prevail among all beings,” he added. Guided by the mantra that the development of the state leads to the development of the nation, the government is engaged in the Viksit Bharat mission to make India developed, Modi said. “In this crucial journey towards a developed India, institutions like Brahma Kumaris have a very significant role to play. “I have been connected with all of you for several decades now. I am not a guest here; I am one of you,” he told the gathering. “Today's day is very special. Today, Chhattisgarh is completing 25 years of its establishment. Jharkhand and Uttarakhand are also completing 25 years. Many other states are also celebrating their foundation day today,” Modi said. “I extend my heartiest congratulations to the residents of all these states on their foundation day,” he said.

Earlier, as part of the ‘Dil Ki Baat’ programme, Modi interacted with 2,500 children successfully treated for congenital heart diseases in the ‘Gift of life’ ceremony at Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital in Nava Raipur. Former India cricket captain Sunil Gavaskar was present. Later in the day, Modi will participate in Chhattisgarh Rajat Mahotsav marking 25 years of formation of the state. He will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of developmental Rs 14,260 crore projects across key sectors such as roads, industry, healthcare, and energy in the state. He will also inaugurate the new building of Chhattisgarh assembly and unveil statue of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.