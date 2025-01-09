India aims to produce 5 mn tonnes of Green Hydrogen by 2030: PM Modi

VISAKHAPATNAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched several developmental projects worth Rs 2.08 lakh crore during his visit to Andhra Pradesh’s East Coast. The projects span green energy, industrial hubs, and infrastructure upgrades, aiming to boost the region’s economic growth and industrial capabilities.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the NTPC Green Hydrogen Hub at Pudimadaka in Achutapuram mandal. Developed at a cost of Rs 1.85 lakh crore and spread over 1,200 acres, the facility is set to produce 1,500 tonnes of green hydrogen daily and create 25,000 jobs.

“This hub will not only contribute to our green energy goals but will also put India on the global map as a leader in green hydrogen production,” said Modi. The facility is part of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, which aims to produce 5 million metric tonnes of green hydrogen annually by 2030. Andhra Pradesh will host one of the two green hydrogen hubs planned under the mission.

Another key highlight of the visit was the inauguration of the Visakha Railway Zone, fulfilling a long-standing demand of the region. Modi also launched upgrades to railway lines, new stretches of national highways, and railway electrification projects. “The projects we are unveiling today will significantly improve connectivity in Andhra Pradesh and pave the way for more development in the region,” he said.

The foundation stone for a bulk drug park in Anakapalli district was laid during the visit. The Rs 1,877 crore project, spread across 2,002 acres, is expected to attract Rs 11,542 crore in investments and generate 54,000 jobs. “The bulk drug park is a step towards making India self-reliant in pharmaceuticals,” said Modi. Andhra Pradesh is one of three states selected for such projects under a central initiative to strengthen the pharmaceutical sector.

Modi also laid the foundation for the Krishnapatnam Industrial Hub, which will be developed at a cost of Rs 1,518 crore on 2,500 acres of land. The project is expected to generate 50,000 jobs in its first phase. “This industrial hub will create new opportunities for businesses and workers alike,” he stated.

The Prime Minister addressed a large public meeting in Visakhapatnam, attended by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. Before the event, the leaders participated in a roadshow that attracted a significant crowd. The route was lined with supporters waving party flags of the TDP, BJP, and Janasena.

Speaking about the state’s potential, Modi said, “Andhra Pradesh is a land of immense opportunities. Together, we aim to make it a major hub for futuristic technologies and a significant contributor to India’s economic growth.”

The projects launched during the visit are expected to attract large-scale investments, generate employment, and improve infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh. Officials highlighted that these initiatives are designed to position the state as a key player in India’s industrial and green energy sectors.