India abstains in UNGA on resolution demanding, ceasefire in Gaza

United Nations: India has abstained from voting on a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution calling for an “immediate, unconditional and permanent” ceasefire in Gaza. The resolution, introduced by Spain, was adopted with overwhelming support—149 votes in favour, 12 against, and 19 abstentions.

India joined the group of abstaining countries that included Albania, Ethiopia, Cameroon, Malawi, Ecuador, Panama, South Sudan, and Togo. The resolution sought an end to hostilities in Gaza, the release of all hostages, and unrestricted humanitarian access throughout the territory.

Explaining India’s position, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, the country’s Permanent Representative to the UN, said the vote was consistent with India’s long-standing position on the Israel-Palestine conflict. “Our vote today is in continuation of this in the belief that there is no other way to resolve conflicts but through dialogue and diplomacy,” Harish stated during the session.

The resolution, titled “Protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations”, urged Israel to immediately lift the blockade on Gaza and open all border crossings to facilitate humanitarian aid. It also called for the implementation of the provisions in the UN Security Council resolution passed in June 2024, including a ceasefire, return of hostages’ remains, exchange of prisoners, and withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

Speaking at the Assembly, Harish reiterated India’s concern over the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in the region. “India is deeply concerned at the deepening humanitarian crisis and condemns the loss of civilian lives,” he said, adding that India supports a negotiated two-state solution resulting in the creation of a “sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine”.

He said India’s approach prioritises “bringing the two sides closer” rather than deepening divides. “Continuing accusations and argumentation hinder the path to peace,” Harish remarked. He underlined the importance of creating conducive conditions for the resumption of direct negotiations between Israel and Palestine.

India also highlighted its continued humanitarian assistance to Gaza, delivered both bilaterally and through UN channels. Harish noted, “We also believe that the release of remaining hostages and a ceasefire are important to ameliorate the humanitarian situation in Gaza. Our collective voice should echo this.”

The UNGA resolution follows the recent deadlock at the UN Security Council, where a similar measure failed to pass due to a veto by the United States, a permanent member.with agency inputs