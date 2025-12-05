India abstains from UN vote on return of Ukrainian children

United Nations: India abstained from voting on a UN General Assembly draft resolution that called on Russia to ensure the immediate, safe and unconditional return of all Ukrainian children allegedly deported or forcibly transferred since the start of the conflict. The 193-member Assembly adopted the resolution titled “Return of Ukrainian children” on Wednesday with 91 nations voting in favour, 12 against and 57 abstaining. India joined several countries, including Bahrain, Bangladesh, Brazil, China, Egypt, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in abstaining. The resolution voiced deep concern over the impact of the war on minors, particularly those separated from their families since 2014. It cited Ukrainian children moved within Russian-occupied territories and those taken to Russia.

The text demanded that Moscow halt any further transfers or deportations and ensure the return of affected children. It also urged an end to practices involving separation from families, changes to personal status through citizenship or adoption, and placement in foster care. The resolution called for investigations and accountability under international law.

It criticised legislative and administrative steps taken by Russia since 2022 that streamline citizenship procedures for Ukrainian children, especially orphans and unaccompanied minors. Presenting the draft, Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mariana Betsa told the Assembly that as of October 2025, authorities had identified 6,395 deported or forcibly transferred children and were investigating more than 20,000 related cases.

Responding, Russia’s Deputy Permanent Representative Maria Zabolotskaya rejected the document as containing “mendacious accusations”. She argued that allegations ignored situations in which children were evacuated from combat zones or had lost contact with relatives. She said the simplified citizenship process for Ukrainian refugees was voluntary and beneficial.

UNGA President Annalena Baerbock noted that the Assembly has repeatedly urged Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukraine since the full-scale invasion in February 2022, adding that the issue of returning children cannot be separated from the broader conflict.