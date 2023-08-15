Independence Day celebrated in Jammu; advisor to LG says Jammu Kashmir witnessing new era of peace, progress

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed the rise of a new era in the last four years which promises harmony, development and affluence, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, the advisor to the Lieutenant Governor said on Tuesday.

Bhatnagar, who hoisted the tricolour at the main Independence Day function here, said Jammu and Kashmir has undertaken a journey towards peace, progress, and prosperity in the last four years.

"Notable advancements have been made in establishing new enterprises and the agricultural sector. Villages are progressing, and essential infrastructure is being reinforced," he said while talking about the need of strengthening of democracy at the grassroots level in the union territory.

Outlining the development initiatives in Jammu and Kashmir, he highlighted the implementation of projects worth Rs 7,000 crore in the healthcare sector.

He noted that the AIIMS in Jammu is set to be completed this year, while the AIIMS in Kashmir will reach completion by 2025. Additionally, seven medical colleges and 15 nursing institutes are already operational.

He underscored that Jammu and Kashmir is rapidly moving towards comprehensive development in all sectors of life, particularly during the 'Amrit Kaal' period.

Bhatnagar also emphasised that the region is evolving into a realm free from fear and corruption.

The fact that the G20 summit is being hosted in the union territory serves as a testament to the emergence of the new Jammu and Kashmir, he said.