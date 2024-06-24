Include Bengal in Bangladesh water talks: Mamata Banerjee to PM Modi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed her objection to the recent talks between the Central government and Bangladesh regarding water sharing, where Bengal was notably excluded. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she emphasized that unilateral discussions without consulting the state government are unacceptable. Highlighting the historical ties between Kolkata and Dhaka, Mamata Banerjee raised concerns over the renewal of the India-Bangladesh Farakka Treaty, set to expire in 2026. This treaty outlines the sharing of Ganga and Teesta waters, which she argued would significantly impact the people of West Bengal.

"The people of Bengal would bear the brunt of such decisions," she asserted, stressing the state's past cooperation with Bangladesh on various fronts like enclave exchanges and railway and bus services. "While Bengal has cooperated on numerous issues, water remains a critical resource," Banerjee continued. "We cannot afford to compromise on this sensitive matter, which directly affects our people's livelihoods." The Chief Minister's letter underscores the state's stance on protecting its interests in water resources amid ongoing negotiations between India and Bangladesh.