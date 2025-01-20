Donald Trump becomes 47th president of US

Washington: Donald J Trump was on Monday sworn in as the 47th president of the United States, marking his remarkable return to power for a second term four years after he left the American capital as a pariah.

The 78-year-old Republican leader storms back to the White House with a strongman persona and a vision of an all-powerful presidency with a promise to aggressively reset US policies in a range of domains including immigration, tariffs and energy.

Earlier, J D Vance took oath as the Vice President.