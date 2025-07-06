In show of unity, Raj and Uddhav tag-team BJP, invoke Marathi pride

MUMBAI: Coming together on a stage for the first time in two decades, estranged cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray on Saturday put up a show of unity, hinting at their alliance and slamming the BJP-led Mahayuti government of “bowing down’’ to the Centre and forcing “imposition of Hindi.’’

In a show of strength and unity at a public rally here, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said he and MNS head Raj Thackeray have come together to stay united on the issue of Marathi identity and “imposition” of the Hindi language.

The event, titled ‘Awaj Marathicha’ (Voice of the Marathi), was jointly organised by Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) of Raj Thackeray.

The ruling Mahayuti coalition’s recent rollback of a controversial policy mandating Hindi as a third language in Maharashtra’s primary schools has served as the trigger for this show of unity by the Thackeray cousins. Both Uddhav, 64, and Raj, 57, had strongly opposed the proposal, and the rally is being positioned as a “victory” for Marathi linguistic identity.

“What Bal Thackeray could not do, what many others could not do, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis did -- bring us together,” said Raj Thackeray on stage. “You may have power in the Vidhan Bhawan, we have power on the roads.”

“Where did you get this three-language formula from? This came only from the Central government. Today, in the High Court and the Supreme Court, everything is in English. It is not there in any other state. Why only in Maharashtra? When Maharashtra awakens, you see what happens,” he said.

With the BMC civic elections approaching, the unity move of Thackeray cousins is being seen as a politically crucial move. The elections to the high-profile civic body in Mumbai, which Sena considers its citadel and homeground, and other municipal corporations are due in coming months. “Hindi is just a 200-year-old language. Try putting your hands on Mumbai or Maharashtra, you will see what happens,” Raj Thackeray warned. “People should be able to speak Marathi, no debate on this. If somebody does drama, then they must be slapped. But there is no need to hit people randomly.”

“There will be no compromise on Marathi language,” Raj Thackeray resolved. The last time Raj and Uddhav appeared together in public was during the Malvan Assembly by-election campaign in 2005. At that time, the Shiv Sena was still a united entity under the towering presence of Bal Thackeray.

After he quit Shiv Sena in 2005 over apparent differences with his cousin, Raj Thackeray formed the MNS and has been projecting it as the true champion of the cause of the sons-of-the-soil. As the BJP expanded its footprint on the political landscape of Maharashtra and joined hands with Eknath Shinde, who split Shiv Sena in 2022, and NCP, the chorus for the reunion of the Thackeray brothers grew louder over the past few months.

In the assembly polls last year, the Sena (UBT) had won 20 seats in the polls while the Sena led by Eknath Shinde bagged 57. The MNS drew a blank. Conscious of Bal Thackeray’s charisma and its emotional connect with the common Marathi people, the symbolism at the rally was evident, with only Uddhav and Raj occupying the stage.

Although NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule and other leaders attended the event, only Raj and Uddhav were on the stage and addressed the gathering. The generation next leaders, Aaditya and Amit Thackeray posed together for the first time, putting their hands on each other’s shoulders. Later, Amit and Aaditya stood next to their uncles when the National Anthem was played.

Outside the venue, the mood was electrifying. Thousands of MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT) workers marched enthusiastically to the venue of the joint rally, holding flags and raising slogans. Amid a heavy rush, hundreds of workers forced their way inside the NSCI Dome campus in Worli to listen to the Thackeray brothers. Both parties had pulled out all the stops to put up a strong show of strength. LED screens were installed in various areas of Mumbai and MMR.

Choosing to respond with sarcasm after the Thackeray cousins’ ‘Voice of Marathi’ rally, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Bal Thackeray must be showering him with blessings for bringing them together. The BJP leader’s statement was a reference to MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s remark at the event that, by bringing the cousins together, Fadnavis had done what Bal Thackeray and many others could not.