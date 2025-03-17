In meeting with Gabbard, Rajnath flags concerns over SFJ's activities in US

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday conveyed to US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard India's concerns over activities of Khalistani separatist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) on American soil and urged her to declare it as a designated terrorist entity, sources said.

In an over 30-minute meeting at his office in the Raisina Hills, Singh also apprised Gabbard about SFJ's alleged links with Pakistani spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) as well as its "collaboration" with Babbar Khalsa militant group, and pressed for action against it, they said.

Singh flagged concerns over the SFJ, headed by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, targeting various Hindu religious structures in the US and said such activities must be stopped, the sources said.

The SFJ is a banned organisation in India. Pannun is wanted by Indian probe agencies on various terror charges.

In the talks, Singh and Gabbard also explored ways to boost India-US collaboration in niche defence technologies, information sharing and integration of defence industrial supply chains.

The two leaders also reviewed bilateral strategic cooperation in the maritime domain, according to an official readout.

The US director of national intelligence arrived in the national capital early Sunday on a two-and-a-half-day trip in the first high-level visit to India by a top official of the Donald Trump administration.

In a social media post, Singh said he was "happy" to meet the US national intelligence chief and discussed ways to further deepen the India-US partnership.

"We discussed a wide range of issues which include defence and information sharing, aiming to further deepen the India-US partnership," he said.

It is understood that the two sides also deliberated on the evolving security situation in the Indo-Pacific against the backdrop of China's increasing military muscle-flexing in the region.

The defence ministry said Gabbard and Singh emphasised that "strategic security" remains a vital pillar of the India-US comprehensive global strategic cooperation.

"Rajnath Singh and Tulsi Gabbard reviewed the significant strides made in the areas of military exercises, strategic cooperation, integration of defence industrial supply chains and information-sharing cooperation, especially in the maritime domain, between India and the US," it said in a statement.

They also explored avenues for collaboration in cutting-edge defence innovation and niche technologies, reflecting their shared commitment to advancing mutual strategic interests, it said.

"Additionally, they addressed key areas such as enhancing interoperability and fostering greater integration of defence industrial supply chains to bolster resilience and innovation," the ministry added.

It said Singh expressed "gratitude" to the US director of national intelligence for her "steadfast goodwill and admiration for Indian culture and heritage", noting that such sentiments further deepen the bonds of friendship between India and the US.

"Drawing from the joint statement issued after the recent meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump, the discussions reaffirmed the growing strength of the India-US bilateral defence partnership," the ministry said.

Gabbard's talks with Singh came a day after she met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and attended a conclave of global intelligence czars in the national capital that was hosted by India.

In their one-on-one meeting, Doval and Gabbard mainly discussed ways to strengthen intelligence sharing and working closely in the security domain in sync with the India-US global strategic partnership, it is learnt.

The US Director of National Intelligence, Canadian spy chief Daniel Rogers and UK National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell were among the top global intelligence czars who attended the India-hosted security conclave that was chaired by Doval.

The deliberations at the conclave were held behind closed doors. It is learnt that the top intelligence and security officials focused on sharing of intelligence and cooperation to tackle terrorism and threats posed by emerging technologies.

The meeting also reviewed security in the Indo-Pacific region, cooperation to counter terror funding and money laundering and issues relating to extradition and immigration, people familiar with the matter said.

The Indian side also raised its concerns about anti-India elements operating from foreign soil, including pro-Khalistan elements, they said.

Gabbard will address the Raisina Dialogue conclave on Tuesday.

Last month, she met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Washington DC.