In Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar hold a strong influence

In the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and Sharadchandra Pawar have proved their leadership of the real Shiv Sena and the real Nationalist Congress Party. The current results show Team Thackeray leading on 11 Maharashtra seats, with Mr Pawar's NCP leading on 7. Meanwhile, breakaway factions Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP are leading on 5 and 1 seats, respectively. Overall, INDIA is ahead in 29 seats and the BJP on 18 at 2 pm.

The NDA has experienced a significant decline in Maharashtra compared to 2019. The BJP and the Shiv Sena, who were in alliance in 2019 and won 41 out of 48 seats, are now experiencing a major shift in the political landscape. The BJP-Sena alliance swept the state polls later, but the alliance ended due to a disagreement over the Chief Minister's post. Mr Thackeray then formed a government with the NCP and the Congress. However, problems arose as Eknath Shinde, a close aide and Sena loyalist, led a mutiny and tied up with the BJP to form a new government and become its Chief Minister.

As the Maha Vikas Aghadi of Congress, Team Thackeray, and NCP regrouped, NCP veteran Sharad Pawar faced a revolt from within his family, led by his nephew Ajit Pawar.

The current trends indicate that the efforts of both leaders seem to have paid off. These results could also serve as a morale boost for the BJP for the upcoming state polls later this year.