In J&K, 1.48% of voters opt for NOTA against 0.38% in Haryana

New Delhi: More voters in Jammu and Kashmir used the NOTA button against those in Haryana, latest Election Commission data shows.

In elections to the 90-member Haryana assembly, out of over two crore electors, 67.90 per cent had exercised their franchise. Out of these, 0.38 per cent used the none of the above (NOTA) option on the voting machine. In the three-phased Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls to 90 seats, 63.88 per cent of the total electorate voted. Out of these, 1.48 per cent opted for the NOTA option.

According to trends, not more than two per cent of the voters have opted for the NOTA option, indicating continued reluctance of electors in choosing the option.