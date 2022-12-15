In Bihar's Chhapra, 24 Dead After Consuming Toxic Liquor

Patna: At least 24 people died allegedly after consuming toxic liquor in different villages of Chhapra in Bihar's Saran district on Wednesday, according to an NDTV report.

One of them died at the district hospital during treatment while some others are believed to be undergoing treatment in private. The police have taken his body into their custody.

An official said his body will be sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of his death.

Though the victims' relatives claim their deaths are due to toxic liquor, the authorities are yet to confirm this.

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar faced protests on Wednesday in the Bihar assembly over liquor deaths in the state. A furious Kumar was also heard screaming at the opposition BJP leaders, "sharabi ho tum (you are drunk)".

Local BJP MLA Janak Singh accused the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government over the deaths. At least three of the deaths occurred in his village.

"Thousands of people are dying in the state (due to toxic liquor) but the Chief Minister is not doing anything about it. Those at the helm of the government are to be blamed for this because he had said officials would be probed if such incidents occur in their area," he said without naming Nitish Kumar. "I want to ask you how many such officials have been probed under whose watch such incidents are happening? How did the toxic liquor reach my village? You are making money through police stations. You have no right to be in power for even a minute," he further slammed the state government.