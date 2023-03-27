In Assembly, CM highlights Delhi’s ‘zero-corruption’ model

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asserted on Monday that the Delhi model of governance is a zero-corruption model and that people have not seen such a system earlier.

Speaking in the Assembly, Kejriwal also took a dig at BJP MLAs and said as if the universe came into being in 2014 when the party came to power at the Centre.

As Kejriwal was listing out his government’s achievements such as the purchase of electric buses, some BJP MLAs interjected and cited the role of the Centre in the development of the national Capital.