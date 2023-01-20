In Assembly, AAP MLA suggests creating 'NDMC police' for New Delhi area, another force under Delhi govt for rest of city

Aam Aadmi Party MLAs have assailed Lt Governor VK Saxena and the BJP-ruled centre during a debate on the law-and-order situation in the national capital and said Delhi needs an institutional change.

Citing the drug menace in the city and the Kanjhawla incident, in which a 20-year-old woman was killed after being dragged by a car for over 12 km, they again demanded the force be placed under the administrative control of the city government.

AAP MLA Rituraj suggested the creation of a separate "NDMC police" force for the Centre with jurisdiction limited to New Delhi areas, and another force under the Delhi government for the rest of the city.

Participating in the discussion on Thursday over "steps to improve law and order situation and women security in the light of gruesome death of a girl in Kanjhawala", Kasturba Nagar MLA Madan Lal demanded capital punishment for the culprits.

"The Delhi LG uses all his energy in creating obstacles in the elected government's works and he is unable to handle the police properly," he charged.

Delhi Police officers are not accountable to the people, said Rajender Nagar MLA Durgesh Pathak and demanded the elected government's control over police and bureaucracy in Delhi.

Replying to the debate, minister Gopal Rai said, "A helpless situation has been created in which the Assembly has been reduced to a platform for holding mourning."

He accused the LG of creating "anarchy" in Delhi. "Who is creating anarchy in the city? Is it one who is installing CCTV cameras to collect evidence... or Delhi's Lt Governor who is trying hard to save BJP leaders," he said.

Rai, in an impassioned address during the session of the House, also said that Delhi needs institutional changes.

"It seems, the kind of situation that is in Delhi right now, I feel, in entire India, in any elected House, there is no helplessness to do such mourning. We are mourning for the last three days," he said.

Rituraj charged the law and order situation is "worsening" in Delhi and to ensure that incidents like the one in Kanjhawla are not repeated, accountability of the Delhi police must be fixed.

"If you are worried about New Delhi, then there should be an NDMC police and the rest of the law and order should be under the elected government in Delhi," said the Kirari MLA.

Former minister and Seemapuri MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam raised the issue of alleged growing drug abuse and deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi, through a calling attention motion.

"Law and order is the responsibility of Centre and Delhi Police that have miserably failed in doing their duty. The Home Ministry and LG have failed to ensure security in Delhi. If the Delhi Police comes under the control of the Kejriwal government, the situation would be tackled more effectively," Gautam said.

Participating in the debate, Social Welfare minister Raj Kumar Anand also alleged that the Centre and LG have failed to maintain law and order in Delhi, and claimed the juvenile crime rate in the city was the highest in the country.

He said the AAP government will ensure a proper law-and-order situation in the city, once the Delhi Police comes under the control of the city government.

The session was adjourned indefinitely after the debates on the law and order issue. The three-day session that began on Monday was extended for a day, by Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Wednesday.