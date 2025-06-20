In a rare move, Iran opened airspace for India to facilitate the evacuation of around 1,000 students

In a rare move, Iran on Friday opened its airspace for India to facilitate the evacuation of around 1,000 students, making an exception amid the ongoing conflict with Israel. The Iranian airspace remains shut to most international flights following ongoing missile exchanges and drone attacks involving Israeli and Iranian forces. India has launched Operation Sindhu to evacuate its citizens from Iran. As part of the mission, the Indian Embassy facilitated the evacuation of 110 Indian students from northern Iran, who crossed into Armenia on June 17 by road. The students then boarded a special flight from Yerevan on June 18 and are expected to arrive in New Delhi early Saturday morning. This marks the first phase of the operation.