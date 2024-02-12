Imran-backed Independents top Pak polls

Islamabad/Lahore: Pakistan’s election commission on Sunday declared the final result of Thursday’s general elections in which independent candidates backed by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party got the biggest piece of the cake by winning 101 seats.

They were followed by three-time former Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) with 75 seats, which technically is the single largest party in Parliament.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) acquired 54 seats, while the Karachi-based Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) secured 17 seats. Other minor parties clinched the remaining 12 seats. The three primary political factions intensified their efforts to forge a coalition government following indications of a hung Parliament after general elections fraught with allegations of rigging.

Although the general elections took place on Thursday, the announcement of results faced an unusual delay, souring the atmosphere as several parties raised accusations of malpractice, prompting some to stage protests.

Nawaz Sharif garnered support from the influential Pakistan Army chief, General Asim Munir, on Saturday, endorsing Sharif’s call for a unity government to address Pakistan’s ongoing challenges.

Amid allegations of vote tampering and prolonged result announcements, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) released results for 264 out of 265 contested seats in the 266-member National Assembly on Sunday. The outcome of one constituency was withheld due to fraud complaints, while one seat’s election was postponed following a candidate’s demise.

For government formation, a party must secure 133 seats out of the 265 contested in the National Assembly, or 169 seats out of the total 336, including slots reserved for women and minorities, to be determined later through proportional representation.

PML-N led the charge in forming a coalition government, akin to the one established after Khan’s removal in April 2022. Party leader Nawaz Sharif entrusted his younger brother, former Premier Shehbaz Sharif, with negotiations on this matter.

PML-N leaders convened with MQM-P counterparts in Lahore on Sunday, reaching a “principle agreement” to collaborate in the upcoming government, as per a statement from Sharif’s party. They emphasised working in the nation’s interest and outlined fundamental agreements between the parties.

MQM-P leader Haider Rizvi indicated his party’s preference for PML-N due to their non-competing stance in Karachi, unlike PPP and other parties.

Meanwhile, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif met senior PPP leaders Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to discuss potential coalitions. Sources disclosed Zardari’s demand for the prime ministerial position for Bilawal and significant ministerial portfolios in exchange for PPP’s support to PML-N, though no final decision was made.

If negotiations with PPP falter, PML-N is considering forming a coalition with MQM, JUI-F, and other minor parties, including independents. Sources suggested that Shehbaz Sharif would become Prime Minister, with Maryam Sharif as Chief Minister of Punjab, given Shehbaz’s favor among military officials and PML-N’s parliamentary strength.

However, Bilawal, the 35-year-old former foreign minister, emphasised PPP’s pivotal role in government formation, highlighting the party’s openness to dialogue with all political entities for reconciliation.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Gohar Khan claimed his party would form the government, but analysts doubted its feasibility. Ahmed Bilal Mehboob from the Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT) explained PTI’s need to align with major parties like PML-N or PPP due to insufficient parliamentary seats for a majority. The PTI rebuffed attempts to form PDM 2.0, blaming the group for Pakistan’s crises and demanding the resignation of election officials. Army Chief Gen Munir endorsed a unified government representing Pakistan’s diversity and pluralism, urging political maturity and unity among parties.

Pakistan President Dr. Arif Alvi urged recognition of voters’ mandates, especially from women and youth. The PPP will convene a Central Executive Committee meeting to discuss government formation decisions.

In an editorial, Dawn newspaper highlighted Pakistan’s political uncertainty, emphasizing the challenges ahead for PML-N in coalition-building and governance.