IMD warns of intense rains in MP, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra

New Delhi: A deep depression has formed over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining east Rajasthan, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue warnings of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across several states in the coming days. The weather system, which intensified from a depression, is expected to bring significant precipitation to parts of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa, and Maharashtra over the next two to three days.



As of 11:30 pm on August 25, the deep depression was centred approximately 70 km south-southeast of Chittorgarh, Rajasthan. The IMD forecasts that this system will move west-southwest, affecting South Rajasthan and Gujarat before reaching Saurashtra, Kutch, and parts of Pakistan by August 29.

In response to the developing situation, the IMD issued a red alert for West Madhya Pradesh on August 26, predicting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. Similar conditions are expected in east and south Rajasthan, Gujarat, Saurashtra, and Kutch from August 26 to 29. The weather department also warned of strong winds, with speeds reaching up to 60 kmph in some areas.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and have issued necessary warnings to all affected states,” said an IMD official. “Residents in these areas should stay alert and follow local authorities’ instructions.”

The IMD has advised fisherfolk to avoid venturing into the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, particularly near the coasts of Gujarat, Pakistan, and Maharashtra, until August 30. Rough to very rough sea conditions are anticipated in these areas.

In addition to the primary system, another low-pressure area over Bangladesh and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal is expected to intensify and move towards Gangetic West Bengal, north Odisha, and Jharkhand over the next two days, potentially bringing heavy rainfall to these regions as well.

Meanwhile, incessant heavy rains lashed Gujarat on Monday, inundating low-lying areas and triggering widespread disruptions. The torrential downpour claimed three lives, left seven people missing, and forced the evacuation of hundreds to safer locations across the state. Authorities are on high alert, bracing for more adverse weather.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel convened a virtual meeting with district officials, law enforcement, and senior civic authorities to assess the situation. The state government has declared a holiday for primary schools on Tuesday as a precautionary measure.

In Morbi district, a trolley tractor carrying seven people was swept away in an overflowing causeway, leaving all occupants untraceable despite a 20-hour search by National and State Disaster Response Forces (NDRF and SDRF). Similarly, in Sabarkantha, two individuals were rescued after their car was washed away by strong currents.

Heavy rains also damaged a bridge on National Highway 56 in Chhota Udepur, disrupting traffic. Several districts, including Vadodara, Anand, Kheda, and Panchmahals, experienced severe waterlogging, stranding many residents.

The IMD’s red alert has prompted the cancellation of staff leaves in affected districts. With nearly 1,700 people rescued and over 17,800 relocated, authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, urging residents to stay indoors and avoid water bodies.with agency inputs