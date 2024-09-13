IMD warns of intense rain in Uttarakhand, UP over next 3 days

New Delhi: A depression that formed over central India is expected to bring heavy to extremely heavy rainfall to Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and surrounding regions over the next few days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The system, currently positioned around 50 kilometres south-southeast of Agra and 50 kilometres north-northeast of Gwalior, is forecasted to weaken by Friday but not before unleashing significant rainfall. The IMD’s latest update highlights the risk of flash floods, surface runoff, and localised flooding, particularly in areas that are already waterlogged or prone to drainage issues. States like Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan are bracing for intense downpours, which are likely to cause widespread disruption.



Heavy rainfall is expected across several states between September 12 and 15. Uttarakhand is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall with heavy to extremely heavy showers in isolated areas. Similar conditions are expected in Uttar Pradesh, particularly in the eastern and western parts of the state, where the downpours could be intense. The IMD warns that heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh, especially in the western parts, will persist through the week.

In Himachal Pradesh, the meteorological office in Shimla has issued a yellow alert, warning of heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning in isolated areas, particularly in Shimla, Kinnaur, and Sirmaur districts. The risk of flash floods in these regions remains high until Friday, and authorities are urging residents to exercise caution.

The IMD has also warned of potential damage to crops, plantations, and vulnerable structures, particularly in rural areas. Light rains have already caused the closure of several roads and disrupted power supplies in many parts of the state.

Meanwhile, Haryana and Delhi are expected to receive light to moderate rain, with heavy spells at times, primarily between September 12 and 15. East and west Rajasthan are also on high alert, with extremely heavy rain expected in certain areas.