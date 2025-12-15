IMD warns of cold wave, dense fog across India

New Delhi: North India is set for harsher winter conditions as the India Meteorological Department issued new warnings for dense fog, cold wave conditions, and light precipitation across several regions. The forecast indicates that temperatures will continue to fall in the coming days.

The IMD said dense fog is likely over west Uttar Pradesh on December 15 and 16, while east Uttar Pradesh may experience dense fog during morning hours on both days. Very dense fog is expected at isolated locations in east Uttar Pradesh on December 15. Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi are also likely to witness foggy mornings on December 15 and 16. Light rainfall or snowfall is likely across the western Himalayan region, covering Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad, from December 14 to 18.

Conditions in the northeast are expected to remain challenging, with dense fog forecast for isolated pockets of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from December 15 to 18. Similar foggy conditions are likely in Assam and Meghalaya on December 15 and 16. Arunachal Pradesh may record light rain or snowfall between December 15 and 17.

The IMD added that cold wave conditions are very likely at isolated places over Telangana and interior Karnataka on December 15. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds reaching 30 to 40 kmph are expected over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on December 14 and 15.

Minimum temperatures over northwest India are set to rise gradually by about 2 degrees Celsius in the next 24 hours, with no major change thereafter. Maharashtra may see an increase of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over four days before stabilising. Central, east and northeast India are likely to observe largely steady minimum temperatures through the week.