IMD Warns: Dense fog, severe cold to persist in North India

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a chilling forecast for north India, predicting dense to very dense fog and bone-chattering cold to persist for the next 24 hours, gradually easing thereafter.



According to the IMD’s daily update, the minimum temperatures range between 4-8 degrees Celsius in regions including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Meanwhile, temperatures of 9-12 degrees Celsius have been recorded in parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh and northwestern Madhya Pradesh.

The bulletin noted that temperatures are 1-3 degrees above normal in isolated regions of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, southern Rajasthan, and many areas of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. Furthermore, temperatures are 4-7 degrees above normal in various parts of Bihar and Jharkhand.

The IMD also highlighted that dense to very dense fog is expected during the night and morning hours in some regions of Punjab and isolated areas of Haryana Chandigarh on Monday and Tuesday. Similarly, dense fog is anticipated in isolated pockets for the subsequent four days. Moreover, dense fog conditions are likely in specific areas of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Bihar on Monday and Tuesday, persisting for the next 24 hours.

Weather forecasts indicate that dense fog may also occur in certain areas during the mornings, including Jammu division on Tuesday, Himachal Pradesh, northern Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand on Tuesday and Wednesday, and Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura between Wednesday and Friday.

The weather expert from IMD stated, “Cold Day to severe Cold Day conditions are expected in parts of Punjab on Monday and Tuesday and in Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi on Monday, subsiding thereafter.”

Furthermore, the IMD indicated that Cold Day conditions may emerge in isolated areas of Rajasthan from Monday to Wednesday and in western Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

The IMD’s projections suggest minimal fluctuations in the minimum temperatures across northern India for the next five days. However, cold wave conditions are anticipated in isolated regions of north Rajasthan on Friday and Saturday.

Additionally, the IMD forecasted a light to moderate rainfall over southern Peninsular India, with potential heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu over the next three days and in Kerala within the next 24 hours.