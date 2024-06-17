IMD predicts heavy rainfall in northeast, heatwave in north India

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted very heavy rainfall for the sub-Himalayan regions of Sikkim, Assam, and West Bengal on Saturday, June 15. Additionally, the regions of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are likely to experience heavy rainfall.

The IMD predicts thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, with speeds of 40-50 kmph, likely to prevail over Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Goa, Maharashtra, and North Interior Karnataka. Coastal areas along the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal are expected to experience squally weather today.

In Uttar Pradesh, the IMD has raised a red alert as the state continues to experience a severe heatwave. Prayagraj recorded the highest temperature at 46.9 degrees Celsius on Friday. The red alert applies to Mathura, Hathras, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Pratapgarh, and Gorakhpur. An orange alert has been issued for Mahoba, Lalitpur, Raebareli, Ayodhya, Amethi, and other areas.

Apart from Uttar Pradesh, the IMD has also predicted heatwave conditions for Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Punjab. Hot and humid weather is expected to prevail over Odisha.