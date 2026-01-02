IMD predicts cold wave and dense fog as winter tightens grip across North

New Delhi: Large swathes of north India ushered in 2026 under severe winter conditions, with snowfall across the higher reaches of Kashmir and a sharp chill gripping Delhi a day after the capital logged its coldest December day in six years. The India Meteorological Department warned that the cold spell is set to intensify across the Delhi NCR region, Punjab and Haryana, with rain and thunderstorms likely later on Thursday. In contrast, the New Year began on a wet note in Mumbai, where several areas recorded heavy rainfall.

According to the weather office, strong surface easterly winds over northwest India triggered thunderstorm activity in parts of northwest Rajasthan, a system expected to move towards Delhi NCR, Haryana and Punjab by late afternoon. The IMD said temperatures in Delhi are likely to fall further even as the city remains under a thick blanket of smog with air quality continuing in the very poor category.

Delhi closed 2025 with a maximum temperature of 14.2 degrees Celsius, its lowest December maximum in six years. The previous comparable reading was on December 31, 2019, when the maximum dropped to 9.4 degrees. The IMD said minimum temperatures are expected to decline further from January 3 as cold northerly winds descend from the Himalayan region.

On Thursday, the capital recorded a maximum temperature of 17.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, while the minimum stood at 10.6 degrees, 3.7 notches above normal. The department has forecast cold wave conditions at isolated places in Delhi between January 2 and 5, noting that a cold wave is declared when minimum temperatures fall 4.5 to 6.5 degrees below normal. Similar conditions are expected in Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana till January 5, with dense to very dense fog likely in Delhi during night and morning hours until January 6.

In Himachal Pradesh, mild snowfall was reported in higher areas of Kullu district including Rohtang Pass and parts of Lahaul and Spiti, even as popular tourist destinations such as Shimla, Manali and Dharamshala remained snow free. The IMD has predicted light snow and rain in the state over the next two days.

Kashmir witnessed fresh snowfall in areas such as Gurez, Gulmarg and Sonamarg during Chillai Kalan, the harshest winter phase. Despite the snow, temperatures remained above seasonal averages, with Gulmarg recording a low of minus three degrees, Srinagar 2.3 degrees and Pahalgam minus two degrees.

Eastern India also saw unusual cold. Kolkata recorded minimum temperatures below 10 degrees, with the chill expected to persist for a week. Darjeeling was the coldest in the region at 3.4 degrees, while light rain or snow is forecast in its upper reaches and light rain likely in Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar over the next three days.