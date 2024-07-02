IMD predicts above-normal rainfall in July

New Delhi: India is likely to experience above-normal rainfall in July, except for parts of the northeastern region, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.



During a virtual press conference, IMD Chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra stated that July rainfall, averaged across the country, is expected to be above normal—more than 106 per cent of the long-period average of 28.04 cm.

“Most parts of the country are likely to receive normal to above-normal rainfall, except for many areas in northeast India and some parts of the northwest, east, and southeast peninsular regions,” he explained.

The Met office predicted that maximum temperatures are likely to be normal to below normal over many parts of northwest India and the southern peninsula, excluding the west coast. However, many areas of central, east, and northeast India, along with the west coast, are expected to experience above-normal maximum temperatures.

Regarding minimum temperatures, Mohapatra said: “Most parts of the country are likely to experience above-normal minimum temperatures, except for some areas in the northwest, adjoining central India, and pockets of the southeastern peninsula.”

“We anticipate good monsoon rains in July. Cloudy conditions generally lead to higher minimum temperatures,” he added.

The IMD also reported that northwest India recorded its warmest June since 1901, with a mean temperature of 31.73 degrees Celsius. The monthly average maximum temperature in the region was 38.02 degrees Celsius, 1.96 degrees above normal, while the average minimum temperature stood at 25.44 degrees Celsius, 1.35 degrees above normal.

Mohapatra said that the mean temperature of 31.73 degrees Celsius in northwest India this June was 1.65 degrees above normal and the highest since records began in 1901.

IMD also said that India experienced 536 heatwave days this summer, the highest in 14 years.

“In 2024 summer, India experienced a total of 536 heatwave days, the highest after 2010 (578 days). In June, it experienced 181 heatwave days, surpassing 2010 (177 days),” Mohapatra added.

According to the IMD, around 40 per cent of the country recorded double the number of heatwave days than usual during the April-to-June period. Temperatures breached 50 degrees Celsius in parts of Rajasthan, with night-time temperatures hovering around 35 degrees Celsius at many places.

In Delhi, which logged 40 consecutive days of temperatures of above 40 degrees Celsius since May 13, there have been around 60 heat-related deaths this year, according to media reports.

The IMD had earlier predicted 10 to 20 heatwave days during the summer season against the normal of four to eight days.

In contrast, 20 to 38 heatwave days were recorded in different parts of east, north and central India, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and Gujarat.