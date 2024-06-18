IMD issues red alert as heatwave persists in Delhi and its neighbouring states

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a red alert for Delhi and its neighbouring states, as heatwave conditions continue to scorch the region. The IMD had earlier warned that severe heatwave conditions would persist in Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh until June 19.

IMD officials said that the red alert has been extended to Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi, indicating that the heatwave conditions will continue for the foreseeable future. Severe heatwave conditions are expected in Bihar and Jharkhand on Tuesday.

While northern India suffers under extreme heat, northeastern states are grappling with excessive rainfall. The IMD has issued a week-long forecast predicting continuous rainfall in Guwahati. Heavy rains have also triggered landslides and floods in Sikkim, resulting in one death and multiple injuries.

Officials explained: “In the next 3-5 days, extremely heavy rainfall (above 20 cms) is expected over Northeast India, particularly in Meghalaya, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Manipur. Heatwave conditions are expected in North India, and a red alert has been issued for Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi. Additionally, a thunderstorm-related orange alert has been issued for Madhya Pradesh.”

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim from June 16-17, and again from June 18-20. Arunachal Pradesh is also expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall until June 20.

In Sikkim, the delayed evacuation of stranded tourists began by road from Toong in the Mangan district on Monday noon. Nearly a dozen tourists have been evacuated so far after heavy rains triggered landslides in the state.

The maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 45 degrees Celsius on Monday, exacerbating the already severe heatwave conditions. However, the weather office predicted some relief from the scorching heat from June 19.

According to the IMD’s seven-day forecast, the national capital will experience slight relief from Wednesday.

The city is expected to be on ‘yellow’ alert on Wednesday and Thursday while it will be put on ‘green’ alert on Friday and Saturday.

After Wednesday, a fresh western disturbance will approach northwest India, also affecting the national capital and bringing relief, according to the weather office.

As northern India continues to reel under the scorching heat and northeastern states battle with relentless rainfall, authorities are urging residents to take necessary precautions and stay updated with weather advisories. The IMD’s alerts highlight the urgent need for preparedness and caution in the face of these extreme weather conditions.