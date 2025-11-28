IMD issues pre-cyclone Watch for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Coast

Chennai: A new weather threat is taking shape in the Bay of Bengal even as Cyclone Senyar gradually loses strength. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, citing the rapid development of a fresh system in southern waters.

In a bulletin released on Thursday, the IMD reported that a depression positioned over the southwest Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Sri Lanka coast has intensified into a deep depression. It stated that the system is “very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm within 12 hours”. If it strengthens to that stage, it will be named Cyclone Ditwah. Although the exact landfall remains unclear, forecasters expect heavy rain, rough sea conditions, and winds reaching 80 to 90 kmph later this week along Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh.

The weather office noted that the system is likely to “continue to move north-northwestwards across the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lanka and intensify further.” Meteorological models indicate that the disturbance may hover near its current position for at least 24 hours before building momentum. Officials added that the circulation is expected to move almost parallel to the Sri Lankan coastline before re-emerging over the Bay of Bengal near the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry stretch by November 29. A pre-cyclone watch in the form of a yellow alert has been placed for North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and South Andhra Pradesh. Forecasters said the depression could oscillate over southeast Sri Lanka and nearby waters during the next two days and then begin shifting gradually toward the Indian coast.

Meanwhile, Cyclonic Storm Senyar, active over the Strait of Malacca and parts of northeast Indonesia, is weakening. According to the IMD, Senyar will likely degrade into a deep depression and sink into a low-intensity system by Thursday evening, though it may still trigger isolated heavy rain over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Fisheries officials have advised boats to remain docked and urged residents to monitor regular updates as a second potential cyclone gathers strength in rapid succession.